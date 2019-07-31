Read KP Boateng's Intriguing Career Path

Ghana forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has played for a host of top clubs in his football career.

Following his return to Sassuolo, after his six-month loan with Barcelona expired, the 32-year-old has joined Fiorentina on a two-year deal.

Boateng is expected to hit the ground running at Fiorentina because he has vast experience with local clubs such as AC Milan and Sassuolo.

Here are the highlights of his playing career.

2005–2007 - Hertha BSC

Kevin-Prince Boateng was promoted from the Hertha Berlin II the senior team after three seasons.

Boateng made his first-team debut in a 2–0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the second round of the 2005–06 Bundesliga season on 13 August 2005 at the Olympic Stadium, being brought on at the beginning of the second half.

He played 55 times for Hertha BSC and scored five times.

2007–2009 - Tottenham Hotspurs

Boateng signed a four-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur in July 2007 for a reported £5.4 million, securing him ahead of UEFA Cup holders Sevilla. His success at the club was limited, and he was loaned to Borussia Dortmund in January 2009 for the remainder of the season.

He failed to live up to the billing at Tottenham and he was loaned to Borussia Dortmund in 2009. During the period he played 14 times, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

2009 - Borussia Dortmund (loan)

He returned to the Bundesliga in the January 2009 and featured 10 times, but failed to score.

2009–2010 – Portsmouth

He relaunched his career at Portsmouth after joining them in August 2009 for a reported fee of around £4 million. He became key in the midfield of the Premier League outfit. He played 22 times and scored twice during the 2009/2010 season.

2010–2013 - AC Milan

In the summer of 2010, Kevin-Prince Boateng signed a three year deal with Italian side Genoa for a reported fee of €5.75 million, but he switched camp to AC Milan on a season-long loan deal.

The deal later became a co-ownership deal in the same transfer window for €5.25 million. Milan signed Boateng permanently from Genoa in June 2011 for €7 million on a four-year contract due to expire in June 2015.

He became an instant hit at Milan scoring ten goals in 74 appearances, after being given a more attacking role in the club.

2013–2015 - Schalke 04

In August 2013, the former Hertha Berlin joined Schalke 04 from AC Milan for a €10 million transfer fee on a four-year contract.

Kevin-Prince Boateng's career suffered a setback at Schalke 04 amidst injury worries and issues with the coach of the club and the deal was terminated at the time he had two years left on his contract.

2016 - AC Milan

Kevin-Prince Boateng returned to AC Milan to train with the side for a four-month period to get back to form and he was handed a six month deal with the seven-time champions of Europe in January 2016. During his second spell at AC Milan, he bagged one goal in 11 games.

2016–2017 - Las Palmas

The joined La Liga side Las Palmas in 2016 as a free agent. He hit the ground running and scored 10 goals and emerged as the club’s top scorer.

2017–2018 - Eintracht Frankfurt

On 18 August 2017, Boateng completed his move to Eintracht Frankfurt on a three-year deal. He scored six goals in 31 games.

2018 – Sassuolo

Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Italian side Sassuolo in 2018, citing that he took that decision to be closer with his family who were living in Milan.

2019- Barcelona

The Catalans shockingly signed Kevin-Prince Boateng on a six months loan deal from Sassuolo.

The former AC Milan player wasn’t however, handed a new deal, so had to return to his Serie A side.

2019- Fiorentina

It was in the news that Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to join Fiorentina from Sassuolo.

And the Ghanaian attacker has confirmed that a move to Fiorentina.

"I am very happy, we’ll see what happens tomorrow,” Boateng told Tuttomercatoweb, as quoted by Football Italia.

Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to join Fiorentina for a fee in the region of €1 million.

“I think it’s a good project and I can’t wait to get started. I want to thank the family of Sassuolo, as they made me feel very much at home here.

“It was not an easy decision, also difficult to say goodbye to everyone here, but this is football. I can’t wait for tomorrow. Forza Viola!." he added.