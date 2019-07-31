Kevin Prince Boateng Completes Fiorentina Medicals [PHOTOS]

Kevin Prince Boateng has completed his mandatory medicals at Fiorentina.

Boateng arrived in Florence on Wednesday morning to finalise a €1m transfer to the club.

The Ghanaian international left the Fanfani medical clinic to go back to the club headquarters where he will sign the two-year contract that will bind him to Fiorentina.

The 32-year-old joined the club from Serie A rivals US Sassuolo in the ongoing summer win transfer.

The former AC Milan and Barcelona forward revealed his appreciation for the efforts his new club made to bring him in.

“I’m a bit tired but very happy to be here in Florence,” he told Firenze Viola.

“I chose Fiorentina for the project: the club really wanted me and applied so much pressure to sign me.

“For me, that was a very important thing, given my age,” he added.

Sassuolo will receive €1m for the transfer fee, having picked up Boateng as a free agent last year from Frankfurt.