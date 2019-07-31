Ofosu Manu Eyes More Playing Time Ligue 1 Champions PSG

Ofosu Manu

The youngster has had chances few and far between for Les Parisiens' senior team since but he is optimistic of a turnaround ahead of the new season.

Ghanaian youngster Christian Ofosu Manu is hoping for regular playing time with French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The 16-year-old midfielder joined Les Parisiens at their academy following his arrival from Ghana five years ago and has risen through their youth ranks to become one of the most highly rated youngsters.

However, he has continued to be on the fringe of Thomas Tuchel’s squad and hopes to have a change of fortunes this term especially in the top-flight.

"It's been an interesting journey for me and I thank God for everyday. I'm hoping to have a better season with PSG especially the senior side," Manu told AshesGyamera.com.

"I was born in Ghana but left for France when I was eleven. There are a lot of challenges at PSG but I've been able to make a name at the youth side and now wants to gatecrash into the first team. There are many top stars [including Neymar] around which I want to closely work with and learn a lot from them to improve my career," he added.

Aside Manu, 22-year-old defender Isaac Hemans Arday is another Ghanaian in the PSG's set up. They will open their title defence in the top-flight with a home game against Nimes on August 11.