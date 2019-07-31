I Can't Hang My Boots Without Winning Anything With Black Stars, Says Wakaso

Mubarak Wakaso has reiterated that he will only retire from the Black Stars after he has won a trophy with the team.

The Deportivo Alaves midfield dynamo broke into tears after Ghana were crashed out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by Tunisia in the round of 16.

Ghana's failure to lift the ultimate in Egypt has extended the country's trophy drought to 39 years.

The midfielder was arguably the best player of the tournament for the Black Stars with his spirited performances from the group stages to the round of 16.

“I can’t complete my time with the Black Stars without winning something,” he told Citi TV.

“I need to win something before I stop," he added.

Wakaso also spoke about the transition in the team as some new faces made their tournament debut.

The likes of Thomas Agyepong, Samuel Owusu, and Kwabena Owusu all made the list for their maiden appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations.

“To be honest there are young ones coming up and we have to make way for them to also continue but we must set an example for them to come and continue.”

The Deportivo Alaves player touched on a lot of issues concerning the exit of the Black Stars from the AFCON in Egypt.

He also spoke about his relationship with Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of the team among other issues that led to the exit of the team.