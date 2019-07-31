Joseph Aidoo Joins Cetic Vigo In Pre-Season

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has joined Celta Vigo's training to start pre-season with La Liga outfit.

The promising centre-back has begun training with the Sky Blues after given extra rest days following his involvement at the 2019 Africa Cup Nations Cup.

The 26-year-old missed Saturday's 1-0 win over French side Lille in a pre-season friendly.

The former Inter Allies player is expected to play a big role in Celta Vigo campaign next season in the La Liga.

Aidoo signed a five-year deal two weeks from Belgian champions Genk for a fee reported to be € 5 million.