31.07.2019 Football News Joseph Aidoo Joins Cetic Vigo In Pre-Season By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has joined Celta Vigo's training to start pre-season with La Liga outfit.The promising centre-back has begun training with the Sky Blues after given extra rest days following his involvement at the 2019 Africa Cup Nations Cup.The 26-year-old missed Saturday's 1-0 win over French side Lille in a pre-season friendly.The former Inter Allies player is expected to play a big role in Celta Vigo campaign next season in the La Liga.Aidoo signed a five-year deal two weeks from Belgian champions Genk for a fee reported to be € 5 million. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Joseph Aidoo Joins Cetic Vigo In Pre-Season
Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has joined Celta Vigo's training to start pre-season with La Liga outfit.
The promising centre-back has begun training with the Sky Blues after given extra rest days following his involvement at the 2019 Africa Cup Nations Cup.
The 26-year-old missed Saturday's 1-0 win over French side Lille in a pre-season friendly.
The former Inter Allies player is expected to play a big role in Celta Vigo campaign next season in the La Liga.
Aidoo signed a five-year deal two weeks from Belgian champions Genk for a fee reported to be € 5 million.