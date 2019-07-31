Modern Ghana logo

31.07.2019 Football News

BREAKING NEWS: Kevin Prince Boateng Arrives In Florence To Complete Fiorentina Move

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghanaian international, Kevin Prince Boateng has arrived in Florence to complete his move to Fiorentina.

The 32-year-old has agreed a two year deal with the club from Sassuolo in the ongoing transfer window.

Boateng arrived in Florence on Wednesday morning to finalise a €1m transfer from his parent club, Sassuolo.

However, according to the former Las Palmas forward, he joined the club because of their ‘project’ and because ‘they really wanted me’.

“I’m a bit tired but very happy to be here in Florence,” he told Firenze Viola.

“I chose Fiorentina for the project: the club really wanted me and applied so much pressure to sign me.

“For me, that was a very important thing, given my age,” he added.

Boateng is expected to inject experience into the club having played in the Seria A for years.

