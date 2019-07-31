Coach Kwesi Appiah Denies Meeting Normalization Committee Over Contract Termination

Coach James Kwasi Appiah has strongly denied widespread reports that he and his lawyer have met the Ghana Football Association Normalisation’s Committee over his contract termination.

In what has turned out to be a false reportage by an Accra-based radio station Tuesday, claim the Black Stars tactician and his legal representative had met officials of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee to mutually terminate his contract.

But in a sharp response to a question posed to him by SportsworldGhana.com whether the said reports are true, the 59-year-old trainer has watered down reports, insisting they are pure fabrications.

He says "My Lawyer and I have not met the NC for any mutual contract termination as reported by a session of the media, the reports are completely false hence should be disregarded,” he stated.

Coach Kwasi Appiah’s contract with the Ghana Football Association ends in December 2019.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup Ghana coach wants to see out the rest of his contract period.