Kevin Prince Boateng Heap Praises On Sassuolo Fans After Comfirming Fiorentina Move

Ghana forward, Kevin Prince Boateng has lauded US Sassuolo supporters for their support during his stay at the club.

The 32-year-old joined Sassuolo from Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt before the start of the Serie A season.

However, after failing to impress at Barcelona on loan, Prince Boateng is on the verge of completing a move from Sassuolo to Serie A rival ACF Fiorentina.

He is expected to sign a two year deal with Fiorentina on today.

Ahad of his departure from the club, the former Las Palmas forward has thanked the supporters of Sassuolo during his short spell at the club.

Speaking to TMW, he said, "I'm happy, let's see what happens tomorrow, but I can say I'm very happy.

"New enthusiasm in Florence? We hope, we have a good project and I don't see It's time to arrive.

"First I want to thank the whole Sassuolo family, I was fine. It was not easy to make this decision, but it is football. I look forward to tomorrow," he added.

Sassuolo will receive €1m for the transfer fee, having picked up Boateng as a free agent last year.