31.07.2019 Football News EXCLUSIVE: KP Boateng Rejected A Move Parma Before Agreeing Fiorentina Move By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah JUL 31, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS Kevin Prince Boateng rejected a move to Serie A side, Parma, Modernghana.com can exclusively confirm.The Ghana forward is close to sealing a move to AFC Fiorentina from US Sassuolo in the ongoing summer transfer.Parma approached Prince Boateng after returning from his loan spell at Barcelona as a possible reinforcement for the attack but decided to join Vincenzo Montella for the upcoming campaign.Sassuolo will receive €1m for the transfer fee, having picked up Boateng as a free agent last year.The 32-year-old is expected to sign a two-year deal on Tuesday."I'm happy, let's see what happens tomorrow, but I can say I'm very happy," he said."New enthusiasm in Florence? We hope, we have a good project and I don't see It's time to arrive."First I want to thank the whole Sassuolo family, I was fine. It was not easy to make this decision, but it is football. I look forward to tomorrow," he added. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
