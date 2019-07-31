Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!
31.07.2019 Football News

EXCLUSIVE: KP Boateng Rejected A Move Parma Before Agreeing Fiorentina Move

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kevin Prince Boateng rejected a move to Serie A side, Parma, Modernghana.com can exclusively confirm.

The Ghana forward is close to sealing a move to AFC Fiorentina from US Sassuolo in the ongoing summer transfer.

Parma approached Prince Boateng after returning from his loan spell at Barcelona as a possible reinforcement for the attack but decided to join Vincenzo Montella for the upcoming campaign.

Sassuolo will receive €1m for the transfer fee, having picked up Boateng as a free agent last year.

The 32-year-old is expected to sign a two-year deal on Tuesday.

"I'm happy, let's see what happens tomorrow, but I can say I'm very happy," he said.

"New enthusiasm in Florence? We hope, we have a good project and I don't see It's time to arrive.

"First I want to thank the whole Sassuolo family, I was fine. It was not easy to make this decision, but it is football. I look forward to tomorrow," he added.

