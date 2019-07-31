EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Prince-Boateng Confirms Fiorentina Move From Sassuolo [VIDEO]

Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed his departure from US Sassuolo.

The Ghana forward has been strongly linked to Seria A rivals, Fiorentina in the ongoing summer window transfer.

He had just returned from a six-month loan spell with Barcelona and is now set to sign a two-year contract with Fiorentina.

Sassuolo will receive €1m for the transfer fee, having picked up Boateng as a free agent last year.

He is expected to sign a two-year contract with Fiorentina on Tuesday.

"I am very happy, we will see what happens tomorrow. I think it's a good project and I can't wait to get started, the 32-year-old tells Tuttomercatoweb.

"I want to thank the Sassuolo family as they really made me feel at home here. It was not an easy decision, but this is how football is. I can't wait for tomorrow. Forza Viola!," he added.

The Ghana international had been approached by his former side, Eintracht Frankfurt but decided to stay in Italy so he could work on reconciling with wife Melissa Satta.