Felix Annan In Line To Be Named As New Kotoko Captain

Ghana Premier League giant, Kumasi Asante Kotoko is reportedly set to announced goalkeeper Felix Annan as their new captain following the departure of Amos Frimpong to Guinean club AS Kaloum Stars.

Amos after serving the club for 8 years decided to move on to a new challenge in his career and recently sealed a move that will see him playing in the Guinea top-flight league in the upcoming season.

Now without a captain, the technical team of the Porcupine Warriors has reportedly chosen Felix Annan to wear the armband for the side when they start their 2019/2020 season.

The goalkeeper has been an integral part of the Kumasi based side since joining them from WAFA in 2014 and has been serving as the club's deputy captain for the past three seasons.

His exploits for Kotoko recently earned him a spot in the squad Ghana took to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament held in Egypt.

With the club set to begin their campaign in the next edition of the CAF Champions League which starts next month, it is likely Annan will be unveiled as the new captain in the coming days.