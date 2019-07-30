I Can’t Wait To Seal Fiorentina Move – KP Boateng

Sassuolo forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed his imminent move to Fiorentina whiles expressing that he cannot wait to complete the transfer to his new side for the upcoming season.

According to Sky Sports Italia, the former Las Palmas attacker will sign for Fiorentina before the close of today in a deal that will see Sassuolo pocketing €1 million after signing him on a free transfer last year.

Confirming the deal to Tuttomercatoweb as he left the Neroverdi training ground today, KP Boateng noted that he is very excited about the transfer and cannot wait to start the new chapter of his football career.

“I can’t wait and I’m very happy”.

“I am very happy, we’ll see what happens tomorrow”.

“I think it’s a good project and I can’t wait to get started. I want to thank the family of Sassuolo, as they made me feel very much at home here”.

“It was not an easy decision, also difficult to say goodbye to everyone here, but this is football. I can’t wait for tomorrow. Forza Viola!”, Boateng shared.

The former Black Stars player is hoping to recover from a difficult loan spell with Barcelona in the second half of last season to ensure he gets back to his best form before the 2019/2020 season starts.