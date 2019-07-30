JUST IN: Black Meteors Captain Yaw Yeboah Joins Celta Vigo On A Season Loan

Ghana Black Meteors captain, Yaw Yeboah has joined Spanish La Liga side Celta Vigo on a season-long loan from Spanish Segunda side CD Numancia ahead of the 2019/2020 regular season.

Vigo endured a difficult season in the Spanish top-flight last term and has been making an effort in the current transfer window to ensure they strengthen their squad before the new season comes around.

Having already secured the services of some players, they have now wrapped up the loan signing of attacker Yaw Yeboah from the lower division side to give them options upfront.

Though it is a one-year loan deal, Celta Vigo has an option to buy if the player manages to impress them at the end of the season.

Yaw Yeboah has joined countryman Joseph Aidoo who also signed for the club in the current transfer window from Belgium giants Genk.

The former Manchester City player is expected to join his new teammates for pre-season training tomorrow as they intensify preparations for the upcoming season.