OFFICIAL: Ex-Hearts Of Oak Defender Vincent Atinga Joins Al Qadsiya

Modernghana sports can exclusively report that former Accra Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga has joined Kuwaiti side Al Qadsiya from Tirana FC ahead of the upcoming season.

The Ghanaian international departed the shores of Ghana and signed for Tirana FC after helping the local Black Stars to lift the 2017 WAFU trophy when it was hosted on home soil.

Having had an impressive and successful campaign with the Albania side last season, he has attracted interest from the Kuwaiti top-flight side who has wasted no time in securing his services.

Following fruitful negotiations in the past week, Vincent Atinga finally signed the necessary contracts with the club earlier today under the guidance and supervision of his manager Ibrahim Sana.

The ex-Phobia center-back made 16 appearances for Tirana FC in the Albanian League last term and played alongside Winful Cobbinah.

He has now linked up with another countryman Rashid Sumaila who recently returned from his loan spell with Red Star Belgrade.

It is likely the two will form a partnership at the center of defense for Al Qadsiya when the regular season starts in Kuwait.