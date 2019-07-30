PICTURES: Samuel Owusu Donates Learning Materials To Children In Adenta Amrahia

Ghanaian international, Samuel Owusu has today presented learning materials to school children within the Adenta Amrahia Community to help their education.

The young winger who dazzled for the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt has been giving back to society following the team's exit in the past couple of weeks.

Though he has returned to FK Čukarički, his father, Mr. Owusu stood in to donate some stationery items to school children in Adenta on his behalf.

In similar fashion last week, Samuel Owusu donated learning equipment and an undisclosed amount of money to his former school Effiduase L/A Primary and Junior High School in the Ashanti region.

According to the player, he feels elated to have the opportunity to help his community because it has been his dream since he was a child.

“I dreamt about this when I was a kid. My dream was to help my community and am very much elated to use my talent to benefit others in a positive way”, the 23-year-old tricky winger said in an interview.

Meanwhile, Samuel Owusu is linked with a transfer to either Paris Saint-Germain or Olympique Marseille before the summer transfer shuts. Nonetheless, he has resumed training with FK Čukarički ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 regular season.