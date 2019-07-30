Africa's Race For 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Kicks Off On September 2

Africa's race for the 2022 World Cup will begin on September 2, 2019, with the first leg of the preliminary round which will end on September 10, with the second leg ties.

On Monday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) held the draw for the year-long qualifying competition expected to run on the scheduled international match days and end on November 8-16, 2021.

The draw, conducted by Tony Baffoe, the Deputy General Secretary of CAF, who is also in charge of football development and competitions, involved 28 teams with low rankings on the continent and in the world, being draw in two-team ties to compete on a home and away tie.

28 teams have been drawn to compete for second round qualification at the start of Africa's qualifiers

The 14 winners from the first round will progress to the second round where 26 teams have already been placed and will join in for a draw of 10 groups with four teams each.

Given that most of the teams competing in the preliminary round are almost on equal pedestal, there is no standout draw, however, given the performances of some of these teams at the recently held Africa Cup of Nations, the teams that participated could have the edge and possibly build on the gains from their Egypt trip.

In the second round, the teams will compete on round-robin basis to be played on the FIFA international days from March 21 to October 12, 2021.

All of Africa's big guns, occupying the top 26 positions, have all been placed in the second round and thus await to know which groups they will be drawn in after the first round.

Ten winners from this stage will then qualify for the third and final round, and will be drawn in pairs for a home and away encounters from November 8 to 16, 2021, to determine the five teams that will represent Africa at the tournament to be held in Qatar, and by extension, the Arab land for the first time.

Schedule for Africa's qualifiers for 2022 World Cup