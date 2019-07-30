Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
30.07.2019 Football News

Egyptian Side Pyramid FC Sign John Antwi

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Egyptian Side Pyramid FC Sign John Antwi
JUL 30, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana striker John Antwi has officially switched camp to Pyramid FC on a three-year deal.

The deal was officially finalized on Tuesday morning after fruitful negotiations.

The former Dreams FC stars becomes the third player Pyramid FC have captured in the summer window transfer since being taken over by United Arab Emirate billionaire Salem Al Shamsi with the others being Mahmoud Hamda and Mohammed Atwa.

Antwi, 26, has previously had stints with Ismaily, Saudi outfit Al Shabab and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Bawumia Launches GH Dual Card

12 hours ago

Ignore Terkper, Jinapor’s Misleading Claims On Our agreement...

14 hours ago

body-container-line