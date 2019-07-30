Egyptian Side Pyramid FC Sign John Antwi

Ghana striker John Antwi has officially switched camp to Pyramid FC on a three-year deal.

The deal was officially finalized on Tuesday morning after fruitful negotiations.

The former Dreams FC stars becomes the third player Pyramid FC have captured in the summer window transfer since being taken over by United Arab Emirate billionaire Salem Al Shamsi with the others being Mahmoud Hamda and Mohammed Atwa.

Antwi, 26, has previously had stints with Ismaily, Saudi outfit Al Shabab and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.