'Stop The Lose Talk' - Nana Agyemang Hits Back At Kotoko PRO Over Jersey Comparison

Nana Agyemang

Former Sekondi XI Wise coach, Nana Agyemang has slammed the Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Kennedy Boakye Ansah for comparing Asante Kotoko’s kits to that of Hearts of Oak.

Boakye-Ansah in an interview with Zylofon TV sensationally reiterated that he is not convinced that Umbro, who are the kits sponsors of Hearts of Oak is a better brand than Strike who kits his side.

However, the ace sports broadcaster in a tweet on twitter described the comparison made by the Kotoko’s PRO as Rubbish.

“He has only become the PRO for Kumasi Asante Kotoko a minute ago and already he is spewing out the rubbish”, Agyemang said.

“Comparing Umbro to a brand called Strike! What are they paying him that well to lose his mind," he added.

Fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko reiterated and backslashed the veteran coach and sports analyst for his tweet that was met with anger calling him all sort of names.