Wakaso Still Key For Us – Deportivo Alaves Sporting Director Reveals

Sporting Director for Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves, Sergio Fernández has revealed that the club still considers Mubarak Wakaso as an important member of their squad despite rumors of his potential exit.

The Ghanaian international struggled for playing time at the tail end of last season despite solidifying the midfield for Alaves at the beginning of the campaign.

Following a change of managers that saw Asier Garitano replacing Abelardo towards the end of the season, the midfield powerhouse has been linked with a move away from the club.

Speaking in a recent interview, Deportivo’s Sporting Director Sergio Fernández has shared that though the player has not been offered a contract extension in the midst of transfer speculations, he still remains an important member for the club.

“There is a lot of summer and season and Wakaso is a very important player for us, renewing his contract or without renewing his contract”, he said.

Having represented the Ghana Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt, Mubarak Wakaso is said to have attracted interest from a host of clubs in Europe including La Liga side Celta Vigo.

Though the West African country got knocked out at the round of 16 stage, Wakaso emerged as one of their standouts players after winning two man of the match awards.