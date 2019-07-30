Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei admits he enjoyed his loan spell at RC Lens last season

French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei has noted that he enjoyed his time at Ligue 2 side RC Lens where he spent last season on loan from top-flight side Stade de Reims.

The young attacker secured a move to the lower division side in a bid to get more playing time in the 2018/2019 season. During his stint, he made 20 appearances and managed to score four goals for the Blood and Reds.

The 23-year-old helped RC Lens to reach the play-offs but they, unfortunately, failed to gain promotion into the Ligue 1.

Speaking in a recent interview with FootMercato, Grejohn Kyei stressed that it was a good experience for him and he enjoyed the season with RC Lens.

“It was a good experience after so many years in Reims. It was almost eight years since I was there. So I was able to discover a new club with a different environment and different supporters”.

“Being in Ligue 2 and having a stadium with more than 20,000 fans who encourage is strong. Even in Ligue 1, there are clubs that do not have the same capacity”, the striker said.

He continued, “Supporters grow from beginning to end. No matter the results, they are there. That's what makes the difference (...) It made me feel good to be on loan to Lens. I went there with the goal of garnering time, find pleasure and see something other than Reims”.

“I discovered other ways of working. At first, it went well for me. Then it was complicated in terms of my performance and playtime. But I only remember the positive. I knew my loan would last a season. I did not plan to stay a little longer”.

Kyei is now hoping to feature for Stade de Reims in the upcoming season and has been working hard in pre-season to convince the technical team.