Kwabena Owusu Wants Kwesi Appiah Maintained As Black Stars Coach

CD Leganes attacker, Kwabena Owusu says Coach James Kwesi Appiah should be maintained as Black Stars head trainer.

Kwesi Appiah has been under pressure for failing to win the just ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana were eliminated from the tournament at the round of 16 losing to Tunisia on penalties.

However, according to promising forward, the 59-year-old is best at what he does and his tactics during match days are very good.

Many Ghanaians have attributed the failure of the team to tactical bankruptcy of the coach.

But speaking on GH One TV, Owusu asked that the country maintain Kwesi Appiah as the head coach of the senior national team.

“No, they shouldn’t. I think that he did his very best and his tactics and everything was good so they should maintain him.”

Kwesi Appiah's contract according to reports will end in December.