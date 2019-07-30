Ghana FA Can Only Decide Kwesi Appiah's Fate - Oti Akenteng

Coach Francis Oti Akenten, a technical director of the country's football governing body has implored Ghanaians to exercise patience and allow the Ghana FA to decide on the fate of Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah.

Kwesi Appiah who was tipped to end the country's 37 years trophy exited the tournament at the round of 16 — their worst Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign since the 2006 tournament where they failed to go past the group stage, and that has provoked reactions for his immediate sack or resignation.

After the Black Stars, Ghanaians have called for the sack of the 59-year-old.

However, Coach Akenten believes that the call was too sentimental, explaining that Appiah's fate should be decided without sentiments.

According to him, any hasty decision now might lead to mistakes.

"We should not be in a haste to take decisions. It is important that we take our time so we don't make mistakes," he said in an interview with the Daily Graphic last Saturday.

He emphasised the need for a detailed and objective analysis of the coach's performance before a decision could be taken.

"There should be an evaluation of our performance and a proper deductive analysis of everything that happened and then we can decide whether he should be maintained or changed,” he said.

Onetime assistant coach of the Black Stars between 1996 and 1997, the FA director stated that maintaining Coach Appiah would be good for continuity.

"As someone who believes in team-building and development, I won't be quick to say he should go. Maintaining him will be good for team-building and continuity. But as I said, it all depends on the evaluation," he added.

Coach Oti Akenten, who was absent in Egypt despite being the technical director of the GFA, disclosed that he communicated with Coach Appiah throughout the tournament.

“It would have been good for me to be with the team, but my absence was also not bad. My position goes beyond the Black Stars. There was work to be done on other national teams, especially the Under-20 as they prepare for the African Games.

Coach Appiah's current contract expires in December and so will remain in charge of Ghana's first 2021 AFCON qualifier against South Africa in November.

Ghana have been drawn against South Africa, Sudan and either Mauritius or Sao Tome in Group C of the Cameroun 2021 AFCON qualifiers.