I’m Ready For Any Boxer In My Weight Class – IBF Champ Commey

International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion Richard Commey has admitted that his new trainer, Andre Rozier, was instrumental in turning his career around as the American had imparted a lot to him since teaming up with him two years ago.

He attributed that his fast improvement over the last two years was as a result of the numerous former world champions, including Sadam Ali and Daniel Jacobs, surrounding him at his training base in New York.

Under the guidance of the experienced Rozier, the Ghanaian has won his last four fights through decisive knockouts with boxers such as Alejandro Luna, Yardley Cruz, Isa Chaniev and Raymundo Beltran all stopped within the distance.

His upcoming title defence against undefeated Lopez will be one of the biggest fights of his career, but with recent knockout wins over Chaniev and Beltran this year, Commey believes he will be in shape to put his American opponent through the same ordeal and end the year with a bang.

Richard Oblitey Commey, says he is ready to ‘kill himself’ to prepare for his mandatory bout against any challenger including Teofimo Lopez in order to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians.

Commey, who is undefeated in his last five fights, believes it is time to silence the tough-talking Lopez and then put himself in readiness to shock the world by ending the dominance of WBA and WBO lightweight champion, Vasyl Lomachenko, in the division.

The 32-year-old champion is contracted to fight Lopez next in November after the 22-year-old American earned the right to fight the Ghanaian following a unanimous decision victory over Japan’s Masayoshi Nakatani on July 19. The winner of the Commey versus Lopez fight will be in line for a title unification bout with the dreaded Lomachenko next year.

Commey told the media at the Cleaver House in Accra last Friday that he was determined to do all that was necessary to dominate Lopez in his second title defence and to turn Lopez’s huge fan base against their idol whom he claimed had risen to the top more for talking tough.

“I really prepare well in any of my fights because I believe that is the only way to achieve success,” he said.

“This time round, I am keen on killing myself to prepare for Teofimo Lopez in order to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians who have supported me throughout my career.

“I need this win badly because it will give me an opportunity to challenge Lomachenko, an opportunity I want to shock the world by ending his [Ukrainian] dominance in the ring,” he promised.

Commey had a photo session with the boxing reporters after the press conference.