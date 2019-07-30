Laurent Blanc Favorite To Take Up The Vacant Managerial Role Of Morocco

According to reports, former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager, Laurent Blanc is the favorite to take up the vacant managerial role of the Morocco national team.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation is currently searching for a new head coach to take charge of the Atlas Lions following the departure of Herve Renard earlier this month.

The two-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning coach left his post following a disappointing campaign with Morocco at the continental showpiece where they failed to cross the hurdle of the round of 16.

As the search for his replacement continues, it is understood that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation prefers ex-France international Laurent Blanc and could reach an agreement to get him on board in the coming days.

The two parties are reportedly expected to hold a meeting this week to concluded negotiations and sign the necessary papers that will see the former Girondins de Bordeaux manager being unveiled as the new Morocco manager.

If the 53-year-old French national is confirmed, he will be tasked to take the Atlas Lions through the qualifiers for the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.