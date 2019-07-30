CAF CL: Kano Pillars Coach Cautions Players Against Complacency Ahead Of Kotoko Clash

Kano Pillars head coach Ibrahim Musa

Head Coach for Kano Pillars, Ibrahim Musa has cautioned his players against complacency ahead of their titanic encounter with Kumasi Asante Kotoko next month in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Nigerian club has been given a major boost ahead of the tie following their victory over Niger Tornadoes over the weekend which saw them lifting the coveted Aiteo Cup.

Whiles, they celebrate their triumph in the cup competition, head coach Ibrahim Musa still has his eye on the daunting task against the Porcupine Warriors and has warned his Masu Gida boys to remain focused for the epic clash.

“Notwithstanding our Aiteo Cup victory, we have another task ahead of us on the continent. So, I hope we will not get carried away by these celebrations and lose focus”, the coach shared in an interview after the cup success.

He added, “We need full concentration to face a big team with a big history in African football”.

“Asante Kotoko is two-time champions, they are one of the oldest teams so I hope this win will push us to face them in Kano to beat them so when we go back to Ghana anything can happen”.

The first leg of the tie has been scheduled for the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday, August 10, 2019.