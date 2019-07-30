Ghana’s Eric Ocansey Reveals Dream To Play For Manchester United

Ghanaian youngster, Eric Ocansey has revealed that it is his dream to play in the English Premier League for Manchester United before he retires from playing football.

The winger recently joined Belgium side KV Kortrijk from KAS Eupen after impressing for the side in the past season.

Following successful negotiations, the highly-rated player has penned a four-year contract with KV Kortrijk that will see him playing for the club until the summer of 2023.

Speaking in an interview after his official unveiling, Eric Ocansey disclosed that his dream club is England-based Manchester United. According to him, though he is working towards earning a call-up into the Ghana national team, he also hopes to play in the Premier League with the Red Devils one day.

“Manchester United is my dream and one day I may join the Premier League”.

“To play for the Black Stars is a very real thing at the corner of my head. The Black Stars is a very high level and I must continue to work hard”, the 21-year-old told Wallfoot.

Speaking on his move to KV Kortrijk, Eric Ocansey opined that the prospect of a new challenge at a top club motivated him to make the switch after giving his all to KAS Eupen.

“I am very happy with the opportunity that has been offered to me by Kortrijk. I wanted to just join a new club, sometimes you feel like seeking a different challenge”.

“With all due respect to Eupen, Kortrijk is a level above and everything that comes of this club reminds me of it”, he said.

The tricky winger scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists for Eupen during his 4 years stay at the club.