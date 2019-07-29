Ghanaians Don't Understand Football - Kwabena Owusu

Ghana forward, Kwabena Owusu has taken a swipe at Ghanaians insisting that they don't understand the rudiments of the game.

The CD Leganes striker comment comes on the back of backlash the Black Stars is receiving since their failure to win the targeted AFCON 2019.

Ghana's hopes of breaking the 37-year trophyless jinx was crashed out by Tunisia in the round of 16 with a 4-5 penalty loss to Tunisia.

Speaking on Gh OneTV, the 22-year-old striker says unlike Europe were supporters are behind their team, Ghanaians don't understand football and that's why they resort to bashing the team.

According to him, European teams handle the situation differently when a team fails to achieve its target at a tournament as they do not blame the players or the technical staff but rather go to the drawing board to make the necessary corrections.

Owusu who earn his maiden Black Stars call ahead of AFCON 2019 has been capped 3 times.