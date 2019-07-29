Hearts Of Oak Regroup To Prepare For Upcoming Season

Ghana Premier league giant, Accra Hearts of Oak has resumed training today after breaking camping five weeks ago prior to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The team’s break on June 19, 2019, was parts of plans by the management of the club to allow their players to spend time with the families and to get some rest following a challenging campaign in the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Having enjoyed over a month’s stay at home, they have regrouped today to start preparations ahead of the potential return of the Ghana Premier League either in August or September.

In a statement on the Phobians official twitter handle, they have confirmed, “We resumed training today as Coach Grant and the rest of the technical team seek to put together a winsome side for the upcoming campaign. We will bring you updates from the training ground”.