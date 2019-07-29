Noise About 2019 AFCON Budget Is Premature Ejaculation - Kweku Baako

The Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has described the brouhaha surrounding the total amount spent by the Black Stars at the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations as 'premature ejaculation'.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah told Parliament last week Wednesday that the state spent $4,564,532.00 during the competition.

This figure has generated a lot of controversies as many feel the amount is too much especially considering the fact that the team was evicted at the round of 16 stage of the tournament.

Reacting to the amount spent and the controversies surrounding it, on Joy Newsfile programme, Saturday, the ace journalist said 'nothing has gone amiss'.

According to Mr Baako, the amount will be subjected to auditing and verification" therefore the hullabaloo is 'too early'.

"I think it is too early; it is premature ejaculation...we should wait. For me, nothing has gone amiss. People, of course, are right to question...But everything will be discoverable after an audit.

"So why the rush? The figures the Minister presented are preliminary, subject to verification.

"It is too early for the kind of noise going out there,” he said.