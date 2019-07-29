U.S Sassuolo Set €7 Million Price Tag On Ghana’s Kevin-Prince Boateng

Italian Serie A side, Sassuolo Calcio has set a price tag of €7 million on Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng following reports suggesting that Eintracht Frankfurt and ACF Fiorentina are interested in his services.

The former Black Stars attacker enjoyed a good start to the 2018/2019 season and earned a loan move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona during the January transfer window.

He, however, failed to make the expected impact at the Catalonian club due to limited playing time. He could neither score nor provide any assist in the few minutes he enjoyed and failed to secure a permanent move to the club at the end of his loan spell.

Now back with Sassuolo ahead of the upcoming season, reports indicate that he fancies a move away from Italy and has been linked with a reunion with German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Amid the speculations, Sassuolo is said to have placed a €7 million price tag on KP Boateng’s head in hopes of making enough money from his sale to ensure they get to buy his replacement.

Italian side Fiorentina is also said to be interested in the services of the German-born Ghanaian international who is under contract with Sassuolo until 2021.