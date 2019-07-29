Ten Boxers To Represent Ghana At African Games

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) is expected to submit a list of ten boxers to represent Ghana at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The ten-member contingent is made eight males and two females.

However, the ten boxers would be vetted by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC) before the final approval.

The list according to information will include experienced boxers like Abdul Wahid Omar, Jesse Lartey and Suleyman Tetteh, who have over the years proven to be reliable medal prospects for the nation at major international competitions.

Head Coach, Ofori Asare, said his boxers have prepared well for the African Games and are capable of winning at least five medals for the nation.

He said the performance of the boxers in previous competitions, had given him enough hope and assurance that, the team would perform well at the Morocco Games.

The Games would be held from August 19 to 31 in Rabat and other cities.

Last week a group of boxing fans including top executives in the fraternity threatened to stage a demonstration against the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC).

But they called it off when they were informed that the number of boxers had been increased from 8 to 10.