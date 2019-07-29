Commey Receives Royal Blessing From Ga Manste Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

On Sunday 28th July, 2019, a proud son of the soil, the IBF Lightweight World Champ, Richard Commey the Royal Champion humbly came before his fathers at the Ga Mantse Stool House in Abola, Usher Fort, Accra.

He proudly displayed his SUCCESSFULLY defended title to the father of the Ga State King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

In the presence of the Elders of the Ga Paramount Stool Dzase, Richard's Manager Mr. Mike Amoo Bediako, who flew all the way down from the UK to launch the Streetwise Foundation which is set up to promote young boxers in the industry, humbly requested the King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II to accept a token gift from Richard.

The *GLOVES OF GLORY* which was beautifully packaged in glass with Richard's signature on it was handed over to the King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II. These Gloves were the very ones Richard Commey used in his 1st successful defence against Beltran who was made to kiss his canvass on 4 occasions before being stopped in the 8th Round by a TKO.

All present witnessed the Crowning and Decoration of Richard Commey by the King when the circular Hyssop Ring was placed over his head.

Richard Commey has humbly requested of the Ga State to support him in his next fight which takes place before the year ends.

Mr Mike A. Bediako in a brief to all present promised to do all his best to encourage and help discover new World Champions from Ga.