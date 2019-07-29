Barnabas Aggerh Runs Fastest At GNPC Ghana Fastest Human, Accra Open

Barnabas Aggerh of Accra Technical University was on Saturday declared the winner of the 2019 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Accra Open 100meters dash event held at the new Legon Sports Stadium.

He clocked 10.30secs to beat experienced Desmond Aryee from the Greater Accra Region who ran 10.50secs, with Musah Iddris coming third in 10.51secs.

Kate Agyeman from the Ashanti region won the female seniors 100 meters race in 11.3secs, followed by Latifa Ali of UCC in 11.6secs and Mariam Domfe also from the Ashanti region in 12,2secs.

Mr Anselm Sowah, CEO of GCB Bank who was special guest at the event commended the organizer, Reks Brobbey and winners as well as participants. He said athletics in a passion and those who love to run must be encouraged to do it better to raise the name and flag of Ghana.

Dr. Kwama Baah Nuako, Sustainability Manager of GNPC also encouraged the young athlete to strive to become superstars in athletics. He expressed that combining athletics and education is good and urged the athletes who are most students to do their best to become responsible citizens.

Reks Brobbey thanked the sponsors of the Ghana Fastest Human with include GNPC, Adidas, GCB, Wrenco, Moringa King Indomie, Kriate Lync, Pippas Gym and Global Media Alliance. The grand finals for 2019 come off in Kumasi on September 7.

Below are the full results:

Ghana Fastest Human: GNPC GFH 2019

ACCRA OPEN MEET @ THE UG. SPORTS STADIUM (27/07/19)

RESULTS

U10 (BOYS) 60M

1ST. NAKEEM FAFAWU, MADINA 1/4 PRIM. SCH (G/R) 8.60

2ND. GEORGE OSEI, DR. SAUNDERS MEM. SCH (G/R) 8.70

3RD. FREDERICK DADZI, GOD'S HAND ATHLETICS CLUB (G/R) 9.10

U10 (GIRLS) 60M

1ST. NURA KAYABA, AISHA BINTU SCH (G/R) 8.60

2ND. CHRISTIANA SEY, MANYE FOUNDATION SCH (G/R) 8.90

3RD. STEPHANIE ASARE, GOD'S HAND ATHLETICS CLUB (C/R) 8.91

U15 (BOYS) 100M

1ST. ABOAGYE AGYEI, ADUM PRESBY SCH (ASH) 11.2

2ND. ABDUL SALAM MUSAH, QUEEN OF PEACE SCH (G/R) 12.70

3RD. SAMUEL LARBI, SERVICES BASIC SCH (G/R) 12.71

U15 (GIRLS)

1ST. DIAMOND KUSIME, TEMA COMM. 8 NO.1 JHS (G/R) 12.4

2ND. MAKAFUI KPOTOR, TEMA COMM. 8 NO.1 JHS (G/R) 12.6

3RD. PATIENCE DADE, DR. SAUNDERS MEM. SCH (G/R) 13.3

U18 (BOYS) 100M

1ST. NATHANIEL KYEREMATENG, PREMPEH COLLEGE (ASH) 10.4

2ND. FUSEINI IBRAHIM, ST. AUGUSTINES COLLEGE (C/R) 10.7

3RD. ODONKOR SOLOMON, ST. AUGUSTINES COLLEGE (C/R) 10.9

U18 (GIRLS)

1ST. BENEDICTA KWARTEMAA, OKESS (ASH) 11.6

2ND. DEBORAH ACHEAMPONG, LABONE SHS (G/R) 12.4

3RD. DORIS AFRIYIE, ST. LOUIS SHS (ASH) 12.8

SENIORS (MALES) 100M

1ST. BARNABAS AGGREH, ACCRA TECH. UNIVERSITY (G/R) 10.30

2ND. DESMOND ARYEE (G/R) 10.50

3RD. MUSAH IDDRISU (W/R) 10.51

SENIORS (FEMALES)

1ST. KATE AGYEMANG (UDS) ASH, 11.3

2ND. LATIFA ALI (UCC) ASH, 11.6

3RD. MARIAM DOMFE, ASH, 12.2