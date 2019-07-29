Amateur Boxers Excite Crowd At Sukura In Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League

It was all fun and punching power at the Lords Wembly Plus at Sukura during the penultimate week of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League.

The fans came in their numbers and the boxers also put up a good show which also saw the ring referee and judges displaying fairness in their decisions.

The output of the boxers made the fans kept on clapping in all the rounds, setting for greater fireworks in the finals on August 3, 2019, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The finals which is supported by Goil will feature the best amateur boxers in the League and some professional bouts for Commonwealth Title elimination and National Titles at stake.

Here are the results from last Friday’s event:

The event drew together members of the community who came out in their numbers to support the second staging of the boxing league at the venue.

The card featured a total of 20 bouts, (6 juvenile bouts and 14 amateur bouts).

The fights on the card were exciting and the crowd was thoroughly entertained. There were some unexpected results but in all, it was a successful event.

Abdul Rahman Coffie of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym defeated Justice Crabbe of CSPY.

Fatau Seidu of Akotoku Academy won via the disqualification of his opponent; James Otoo of Discipline Boxing Gym for spotting a beard.

Theophilus Allotey of Wisdom Boxing gym also won via disqualification. His opponent; David Tagoe of Willpower Boxing Gym was disqualified for not wearing a groin protector.

David Amegatse of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym defeated Jacob Tackie of Discipline Boxing Gym.

Isaac Kakraba of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym won his bout against Atato Yaw of Salenko Abdul Aziz Seidu of Akotoku Academy scored a split decision win over Precious Akkai Nettey of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym.

Ebenezer Kolibey of Seconds Out Boxing Gym defeated Gideon Nortey of Seaview Gym via split decision.

Richmond Nettey of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym won his bout against Stephen Quarshie of Akotoku Academy via unanimous decision.

Abraham Mensah of Seconds out Boxing Gym secured a unanimous decision victory over Isaac Aryetey of The Gym.

Raphael Deh of Seaview Gym won due to the retirement of his opponent; Dauda Seidu of Powerful.

Emmanuel Kotey of B/A also won his bout against Joshua Neequaye of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym due to Neequaye being unable to continue.

Vincent Atikro of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym also won his bout against Prince Quaye of Seaview Gym due to Prince retiring Alfred Kotey of Akotoku Academy secured a unanimous decision win over Samuel Odartey Lamptey of Discipline Boxing Gym.

Samson Semedzi of The Gym defeated Alidu Sulemana of Willpower Boxing Gym via unanimous decision.

The next edition of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League which will be the finals will be held on Saturday 3rd August 2019 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.