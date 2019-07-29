29.07.2019 Africa Sports CAF Completes Draw For First Round Of Qualifiers For 2020 FIFA World Cup By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo JUL 29, 2019 AFRICA SPORTS The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has today held the draw for the preliminary round of the qualifiers for the 2020 FIFA World Cup expected to be staged in Qatar. At a short ceremony in Cairo earlier today, the 28 lowest-ranked nations on the continent have been paired against each other to feature in the first round of the qualifiers.SEEDINGPot 1: Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, eSwatini (formerly Swaziland), LesothoPot 2: Comoros, Botswana, Burundi, Ethiopia, Liberia, Mauritius, Gambia, South Sudan, Chad, Sao Tome e Principe, Seychelles, Djibouti, Somalia, EritreaCAF arrived at the pairings below at the end of the draw: Ethiopia v Lesotho Somalia v Zimbabwe Eritrea v Namibia Burundi v Tanzania Djibouti v Eswatini Botswana v Malawi The Gambia v Angola Liberia v Sierra Leone Mauritius v Mozambique Sao Tome e Principe v Guinea-Bissau South Sudan v Equatorial Guinea Comoros v Togo Chad v Sudan Seychelles v RwandaBoth the first and second legs of the fixtures will be played in November and December of this year. The teams that manage to qualify will be entered into another draw that features the byes.BYESSenegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Guinea, Cape Verde, Uganda, Zambia, Benin, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville, Madagascar, Niger, Libya, Mauritania, Kenya, Central African Republic.Ten (10) teams will progress from that stage and move into the final round to battle for 5 slots allotted to Africa for the next World Cup. Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
