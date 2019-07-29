Gatefe Set To Sign Mubarak Wakaso From Deportivo Alaves

Spanish La Liga side, Getafe is on the verge of signing Mubarak Wakaso from Deportivo Alavés ahead of the upcoming season.

Getafe are looking to capitalize on the situation and have reportedly identified the 27-year-old as the ideal replacement for Mauro Arambarri who is leaving the team for Villarreal.

He joined the Spanish outfit from Greek club Panathinaikos in a three-year deal last summer.

The Ghanaian international made his highest number of league outings since 2012-13 as he appeared 21 times for El Glorioso in the recent La Liga campaign.

Getafe have begun talks with the representatives of the Ghanaian and are confident they can get a deal over the line.