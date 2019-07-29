Huge Division In Government Over Kwesi Appiah's Future

Government is divided over Kwesi Appiah’s future as to if the Black Stars coach should be shown the exit after his failure to end the country’s 37-year wait for a trophy at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana were eliminated from the competition at the round of 16 stage at the hands of Tunisia.

The last 16 elimination is the country’s worst performance in the tournament since 2006.

While some officials have publicly backed the under-fire coach to continue, others believe it’s time for the team to have a new face at the helm of affairs.

Appiah’s contract is reportedly due to expire on Wednesday but his future remains uncertain.

This is the third stint in charge of Ghana’s national team for Appiah, an international defender in his playing days with Asante Kotoko.

He was a member of the 1982 Cup of Nations-winning squad although he did not feature in any match during the tournament.

The 58-year-old took Ghana to the 2013 Cup of Nations tournament and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but was replaced afterwards. He returned to the job to replace Avram Grant two years ago.