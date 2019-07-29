Daniel Amartey Features For Leicester City As They Draw 2-2 with Rotherham Utd

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey featured for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw with lower division side Rotherham United over the weekend following his return from injury.

The versatile defender has been on the sidelines for the past 8 months after picking up an injury in his side’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United in October last year.

Ahead of the upcoming season, he has recovered and has been training with the side at their pre-season camp.

During Leicester’s friendly match with Bristol City over the weekend, he was given a run in the team in the second half and managed to show that he still has what it takes at the top level for the club.

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho bagged a brace for the Premier League side with Carlton Morris and Michael Ihiekwe getting the goals for Rotherham United to keep them in the match.

Amartey looked in good shape and is ready to fight for a starting role when the upcoming season starts. He is likely to be handed a start when the Foxes take on Empoli at the King Power Stadium on Friday, August 2, 2019, in another friendly ahead of the opening weekend of the English Premier League a week later.