Roy Hodgson Impressed With Jordan Ayew’s Work

Manager for English Premier League side, Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson has shared that he has been impressed with the incredible desire and work ethic exhibited by Jordan Ayew following his permanent move to the club.

The Black Stars striker secured a permanent transfer to the side from Swansea City in a deal that cost the Eagles £3 million.

The forward who enjoyed a successful campaign with his national team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament has penned a three-year contract that will see him playing for the side until the summer of 2022.

Ayew featured for Palace when they whipped Bristol City 5-0 at the Ashton Gate over the weekend.

Though Andros Townsend, Jeffrey Schlupp, Christian Benteke, Max Meyer and Connor Wickham bagged the goals, the former Olympic Marseille man gave a good account of himself when he was introduced as a substitute.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Roy Hodgson praised Jordan Ayew for his inputs in the match and stressed that the player worked very hard for his team on the day.

“Ayew brings an incredible desire, work ethic, and spirit to the team. I thought today he tried really hard – sometimes too hard – but he still did some fantastic things, not least of all defensively, he becomes that extra defender in midfield when you lose the ball”, the gaffer said.

The player is hoping to continue his fine form from the AFCON to ensure he bangs in the goals to help Palace have a successful 2019/2020 season.