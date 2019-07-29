29.07.2019 Football News Caleb Ekuban Joins Trabzonspor In Pre-Season Training After AFCON Failure By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah JUL 29, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS Ghana striker, Caleb Ekuban has joined Trabzonspor teammates in pre-season.The 25-year-old joined the Turkish side on Saturday afternoon.The Italian born Ghanaian international, however, did not feature against his former side Verona in preseason friendly.Ekuban failure to convert his penalty shootout against Tunisia in the round of 16 cost Ghana. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
