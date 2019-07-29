Modern Ghana logo

29.07.2019 Football News

Caleb Ekuban Joins Trabzonspor In Pre-Season Training After AFCON Failure

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana striker, Caleb Ekuban has joined Trabzonspor teammates in pre-season.

The 25-year-old joined the Turkish side on Saturday afternoon.

The Italian born Ghanaian international, however, did not feature against his former side Verona in preseason friendly.

Ekuban failure to convert his penalty shootout against Tunisia in the round of 16 cost Ghana.

