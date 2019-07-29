'Dissolve Black Stars Squad Now' - Former Ghana FA Bosss Insists

A former Ghana FA Chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe beleives the Black Stars squad must be dissolved following the abysmal performance of the team in the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations.

According to the tough-talking politician, none of the current crop of Black Stars players merit a place in the national team because there isn’t a single player he could point to as an outstanding player.

Dr Tamakloe described the current players as ordinary as compared to some of the talented stars the country had produced in the past.

Speaking to the Graphic Sports Online in an interview, the former Hearts of Oak board chairman advised that the country put on hold participation in all international competitions for now and start rebuilding a new team.

He explained that the country should start the search for dedicated and young players who should be groomed until such time that they are matured to participate in international competition before the Black Stars make any appearance.

“They are not the type of players who should be playing for the Black Stars. The whole group should be dissolved for new players.

“We should start afresh, I suggest we dissolve them (Black Stars) and get another coach who is more professional and can train the boys very well to international standards.

“We must forget about the international competitions for now and dissolve the team and search for new boys. The search must give preference to local players,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

He said this was the only way we could make any meaningful impact in any international competition in future but added that if we continue to recycle the same old players we can only get the same results.