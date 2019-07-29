2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana To Know Opponents Today

The Black Stars of Ghana will know on Monday who they would be playing first when the race for the next World Cup begins as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) conducts the draw for the 2022 Mundial later in the day.

Although the Black Stars and 25 other top-ranked teams in Africa will be spared from competing in the preliminary round of the year-long qualifiers, they will know their second-round opponents when the draw is held at the headquarters of CAF today.

The latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World rankings released last week has the Stars in the 50th position in the world and seventh in Africa and like the top 26 teams, they will await their opponents who will be the winners of the preliminary stage.

The qualification process

The first round will see 28 of the continent's lowest-ranked sides being drawn against each other for a two-leg home and away tie.

The 28 teams for the first round will be made up of: Somalia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Seychelles, Sao Tome, Chad, South Sudan, Gambia, Mauritius, Liberia, Ethiopia, Comoros, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan, Togo, Malawi, Angola, Guinea Bissau, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Central African Republic and Tanzania.

The winners will then progress to the next stage to join the top-ranked teams on the continent, 26 of them, including Ghana's Black Stars currently ranked and complete the list of 40 teams, and who have been drawn into 10 groups of four each.

Some of the top-ranked teams are runners up at the recently held Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Senegal who maintained their first place in Africa and ranked 20th in the world, Tunisia who finished fourth at the AFCON and ranked 29th in the world.

Nigeria (33rd), newly-crowned African champions, Algeria (40th), Morocco (41st), Egypt (49th), Cameroun (53rd), DR Congo (56th) and Cote d'Ivoire (57th), Mali (59th) in that order, complete the top 10.

The winners of the second round will advance to the third and final round where they will again be drawn in teams of two for another home and away tie and the winners eventually picking the five slots alloted Africa for the 2022 Games set be hosted in the Arab world for the first time.

Though it is an important event for both CAF and world football, it will be low on attendance and but heavy on media presence as apart from the Executive Committee members of CAF, not all federation heads, General Secretaries and head coaches will be required to attend.

Rather, more media personnel have been given accreditation to attend.

CAF's Deputy General Secretary, Tony Baffoe, who is also in charge of Football Development and Competitions will be the draw master and will be assisted by invited African legends.