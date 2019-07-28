Randy Abbey Blames Parliament For ‘Dubious Validity’ AFCON Budget

Sports personality, Randy Abbey has called out Parliament for what he describes as a failure of its oversight responsibility for the Sports Ministry.

According to the TV host, MPs have failed to ensure that the Sports Ministry properly accounts for monies they would spend on the national football team, especially before the latter embarks on tournaments.

He told Samson Lardy Anyenini on Newsfile on Saturday that, the House has allowed the convention where the Minister only comes to brief Parliament on monies spent after the team returns from competitions.

Touching on Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah’s disclosure that the Ministry spent $4.5 million on the Black Stars’ Afcon 2019 campaign -- which has been described as the worst in 10 years -- Randy Abbey described the expenditure as dubious validity.

“The figures just don’t add up,” he said, adding that the Minister’s statement of expenditure only covered three cost variables that is the playing body, technical staff and additional technical staff.

“Meanwhile in his own statement, the cost factors were about nine,” he added.

Scores of persons have lashed out at the Sports Ministry for the figure, especially considering that the Black Stars crushed out at the 1/16 stage of the competition.

Some have called for the head of the Coach, Kwesi Appiah after they lost to Tunisia on penalties.