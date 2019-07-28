Black Stars Striker Kwabena Owusu Confirms Players Received $20,000 As Appearance Fee

Ghanaian attacker, Kwabena Owusu has revealed that each Black Stars player received $20,000 as appearance fee at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament instead of the rumored amount of $80,000.

One of the stories that broke during the team’s campaign in Egypt has to do with the fact that the Stars had been paid a gargantuan amount of $80,000 as appearance fee even though that arrangement had earlier been scraped off.

Speaking in a recent interview with Starr FM, Leganes striker Kwabena Owusu who was part of the team that represented Ghana at the 2019 AFCON has clarified that the players received $20,000 instead of the speculated amount.

“We (Black Stars players) did not get $80,000 as appearance fee, our appearance fee was $20,000”, the young forward shared.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians continue to react negatively to the expenditure of the Black Stars at the tournament presented to the Parliament House last Wednesday by the Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture Hon. Isaac Asiamah.

Many are calling for a further breakdown of the expenditure to get a better understanding of how the team that only reached the Round of 16 stage of the continental showpiece managed to spend a whopping sum of $ $4,564,352 million.