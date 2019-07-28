Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
28.07.2019 Football News

In-form Isaac Atanga Scores To Steer FC Nordsjælland To Victory Over Esbjerg

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
In-form Isaac Atanga Scores To Steer FC Nordsjælland To Victory Over Esbjerg

Ghanaian attacker Isaac Atanga continued his superb goal-scoring form today to help FC Nordsjælland post an emphatic 2-0 victory over Esbjerg in the Denmark Superliga.

The two top-flight teams locked horns at the Right to Dream Park in Farum for the third league match of the ongoing 2019/2029 season.

Atanga who had scored in both previous games shot his side into the lead on the 61st minute after receiving a fine pass from fellow countryman Ibrahim Sadiq.

FC Nordsjælland continued to dominate the game and was awarded a penalty kick in the dying minutes. Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh stepped up and calmly converted to cement the victory for the home side.

Ghanaian international Francis Abu played in midfield for Nordsjælland for the entire duration of the match.

The team is now 5th on the Superliga standings and will be hoping Isaac Atanga and his teammates win their upcoming matches to make a strong case for the title with the teams higher up the table.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
TOP STORIES

Ghanaians Are Not Feeling Any Tax Relief In Their Pockets

4 hours ago

Crime And Politics Over Humanity

4 hours ago

body-container-line