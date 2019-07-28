In-form Isaac Atanga Scores To Steer FC Nordsjælland To Victory Over Esbjerg

Ghanaian attacker Isaac Atanga continued his superb goal-scoring form today to help FC Nordsjælland post an emphatic 2-0 victory over Esbjerg in the Denmark Superliga.

The two top-flight teams locked horns at the Right to Dream Park in Farum for the third league match of the ongoing 2019/2029 season.

Atanga who had scored in both previous games shot his side into the lead on the 61st minute after receiving a fine pass from fellow countryman Ibrahim Sadiq.

FC Nordsjælland continued to dominate the game and was awarded a penalty kick in the dying minutes. Ghanaian midfielder Godsway Donyoh stepped up and calmly converted to cement the victory for the home side.

Ghanaian international Francis Abu played in midfield for Nordsjælland for the entire duration of the match.

The team is now 5th on the Superliga standings and will be hoping Isaac Atanga and his teammates win their upcoming matches to make a strong case for the title with the teams higher up the table.