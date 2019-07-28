OFFICIAL: AshGold Re-Sign Midfielder Emmanuel Osei Baffour From Karela Utd

Ghana Premier League giant, Obuasi Ashanti Gold has re-signed winger Emmanuel Osei Baffour from Karela United ahead of the upcoming season.

The attacker was one of the best players for the Miners a couple of seasons ago before he made the switch to the Anyinase based side on a free transfer.

Following an impressive campaign with Karela United in the recently organized Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition, the player has been re-signed by the Obuasi based side.

The return of the tricky forward is part of efforts by Ashgold to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the CAF Confederations Cup competition where they will be expected to represent Ghana.

The 25-year-old has a lot to offer and will provide options in attack when the competition begins next month.

Ashgold will be facing Equatorial Guinea side Akonangui FC in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.