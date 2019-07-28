Ghanaian Youngster Kwaku Agyemang Joins Hungarian Side MTK Budapest

Ghanaian international, Kwaku Agyemang has successfully completed his anticipated move to Hungarian club MTK Budapest ahead of the start of the new season.

The 18-year old has been in negotiations with the side in the past week and has finally joined the top-flight side from Ghanaian lower division side Ebony FC after completing a mandatory medical examination on Saturday.

The player has penned a three-year contract and is expected to stay with the side until the summer of 2022.

Having completed the switch to MTK Budapest, he has joined fellow countrymen Nasiru Banahene and Stephen Amankona who are already players of the Hungarian club.

Though he is hoping to stay on and fight for a role this season, reports indicate that he might be sent out on loan to get more playing time to ensure he continues his development.