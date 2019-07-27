27.07.2019 Football News Asante Kotoko Unveils New Home And Away Jerseys [PHOTOS] By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Asante Kotoko have officially announced their new home and away jerseys for the 2019/20 Ghana football season from their kits partners STRIKE.Ghana Premier League giants announced their three-year kits sponsorship deal with Portuguese Sportswear manufacturing company last year.Kotoko will be using the new kits from STRIKE for their 2019/20 CAF Champions League campaign.Below are new kits from STRIKE Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Asante Kotoko Unveils New Home And Away Jerseys [PHOTOS]
Asante Kotoko have officially announced their new home and away jerseys for the 2019/20 Ghana football season from their kits partners STRIKE.
Ghana Premier League giants announced their three-year kits sponsorship deal with Portuguese Sportswear manufacturing company last year.
Kotoko will be using the new kits from STRIKE for their 2019/20 CAF Champions League campaign.
Below are new kits from STRIKE