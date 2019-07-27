Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
27.07.2019 Football News

Asante Kotoko Unveils New Home And Away Jerseys [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko Unveils New Home And Away Jerseys [PHOTOS]

Asante Kotoko have officially announced their new home and away jerseys for the 2019/20 Ghana football season from their kits partners STRIKE.

Ghana Premier League giants announced their three-year kits sponsorship deal with Portuguese Sportswear manufacturing company last year.

Kotoko will be using the new kits from STRIKE for their 2019/20 CAF Champions League campaign.

Below are new kits from STRIKE

727201991208-l5gsj7u3i1-eafuc2nxsaawdpy

727201991208-swnaqecp5k-eafubxxxkaeuzoh

727201991215-wcsevihutp-eafucuqxkaaawqs

727201991227-sxoaredq5k-eafukp9wsaaqydk

727201991232-k5fri7u2h0-eaful3wxoaedvyy

727201991235-1h830o4bau-eafulmpx4aazngs

727201991245-1i841p5cbv-eafulvtwkauydt8

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

US couple sentenced for starving, maltreating children adopt...

1 hour ago

Seth Terkper writes: The true status of the NPP’s 17+ tax me...

1 hour ago

body-container-line