27.07.2019 Football News

Emmanuel Boateng Lone Strike Propels Dalian Yifang FC To Victory

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Emmanuel Boateng scored his eleventh goal of the season to propel Dalian Yifang FC to another home victory on Saturday afternoon.

Rafa Benitez side defeated Shandong Luneng Taishan 1-0 in their match-day 20 clash at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium.

The Ghanaian striker grabbed the only goal for the Sea Blue lads with a powerful header on the 20th minute of the game.

The 23-year-old was replaced by former Newcastle United star Solomon Rondon after lasting 75 minutes of the match.

Boateng has netted 11 goals in his 13 appearances for Dalian Yifang FC in all competitions this season.

