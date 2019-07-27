Joseph Paintsil Plays For Genk As They Beat Kortrijk 2-1 On Jupiler League Opening Day

Ghanaian international Joseph Paintsil featured for K.R.C Genk to help them beat Kortrijk 2-1 on Friday to start off their campaign in the 2019/2020 Belgium Pro League.

The Divisions A-League in Belgium kicked off this weekend with the defending champions playing the first match of the season in a Friday night special with Kortrijk.

The Ghanaian midfielder who is a key member of the side came on as a substitute on the 63rd minute to replace Manuel Benson.

The scoreline was pegged at one-all when he was introduced with Benjamin Nygren’s 54th-minute strike canceling out Julien de Sart's opener on the 14th minute.

He helped solidify Genk’s midfield and linked up play with the men up front as they continued to search for the equalizer to hand them all three points.

With just 15 minutes to end the match, substitute Ianis Hagi fired the defending champions in front with a fine effort.

Ghanaian international Eric Ocansey also featured for Kortrijk in the second half as a substitute.

The other week one matches of the Belgium Jupiler League will be played today and tomorrow.